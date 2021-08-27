England adds Thailand and Montenegro to travel red list
England will add Thailand and Montenegro to its "red list" of destinations that require travellers to quarantine in a hotel on their return, the government said, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
Canada, Denmark, Finland, Lithuania, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and the Azores would be added to England's "green list" of places that are safe to visit without requiring quarantine on return.
All changes to the lists will come into effect at 0400 (0300 GMT) on Monday 30 Aug., the government said.
Latest
Azerbaijani sailors continue to participate in Sea Cup competition at International Army Games 2021 (PHOTO)
NEQSOL Holding wins Brandon Hall Group Excellence Award for achievements in human capital management
Implementation of Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India gas pipeline beneficial for entire region - Pakistani FM
Soviet government tore our historical lands of Zangazur apart from Azerbaijan and annexed it to Armenia - President Aliyev
We liberated our lands on time, stopped war on time and achieved historic victory - Azerbaijani president
Everyone can look at map and see that Azerbaijan has dominant strategic position - President Ilham Aliyev
Thousands of new homes being built for people who lost their property during war - Azerbaijani president
Provision of families of martyrs and Karabakh war veterans with housing was one of key directions of our policy, still the case today - President Aliyev
We must be more active in conveying truth about Second Karabakh War to world community - President Aliyev
Heydar Aliyev factor did not allow for plans of secession of Nagorno-Karabakh from Azerbaijan to stand up - president
Azerbaijan's First VP attends inauguration of educational institutions in Baku's Khazar district (PHOTO/VİDEO)