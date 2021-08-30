Moscow ready to cooperate with London on Afghanistan

Russia is ready to cooperate with the UK on Afghanistan to the extent that London is prepared to do so, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Second European Department Sergey Belyaev told TASS on Monday, Trend reports.

"We are ready to cooperate with all our partners to the extent that they are ready," he said responding to a question on the issue.

According to the senior diplomat, Moscow and London currently maintain contacts on Afghanistan via the UN.