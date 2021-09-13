Gas prices in Europe approach $730 per 1,000 cubic meters
The price of gas in Europe approached $730 per 1,000 cubic meters on Monday, according to the ICE exchange, Trend reports with reference to TASS.
Thus, the price of the October futures on the TTF hub in the Netherlands on Monday reached $727 per 1,000 cubic meters, or 59.585 euro per MWh.
At the end of last week, the price of gas in Europe exceeded $700, and then $710 per 1,000 cubic meters.
