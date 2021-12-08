Northern Ireland reports first Omicron cases

The British region of Northern Irealnd on Tuesday reported its first three cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, with all related to travel from other parts of the United Kingdom, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Two cases were found in the same household in the greater Belfast area with a third case detected in the southeast of Northern Ireland, the region's health department said in a statement.

All three positive cases have links to travel from Great Britain to Northern Ireland, the statement said.