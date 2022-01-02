UK coronavirus cases top 13 mln

Britain has reported another 162,572 coronavirus cases in the latest 24-hour period, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 13,100,458, according to official figures released Saturday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Britain also reported a further 154 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 148,778, with 11,918 COVID-19 patients still in hospital.

The data on Saturday did not include Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland due to differences in reporting schedules over the New Year weekend.

The latest figures came as British Health Secretary Sajid Javid said further restrictions must be a "last resort" and Britain will now have to "live alongside" the virus in 2022.