Moldovagaz says payment for December gas supplies fully transferred to Gazprom

Moldova’s gas distribution company Moldovagaz announced that it had transferred the full payment for natural gas supplied in December 2021 to Russia's Gazprom, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"Moldovagaz has transferred the full payment for natural gas supplied in December 2021 to Gazprom," according to the statement released on the company’s website on Thursday.

Currently the company is focused on collecting all payments for December and January for transferring the payment in accordance with the contract with Gazprom, according to the statement.

Gazprom and Moldovagaz extended the gas supply contract for five years last October. It particularly stipulates the payment for gas consumed in the previous month in due time until the 20th day of each month, as well as half of the volume consumed in the current month. The country’s government said earlier that the company would pay for gas received last December by the end of this week.

Meanwhile Moldovan Minister of Infrastructure and Regional Development Andrey Spinu said on Tuesday that he had asked Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller to consider the possibility of postponing the payment of this advance by 10-20 days so that Moldovagaz could accumulate funds.