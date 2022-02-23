Finland moves embassy from Kiev to Lviv
The Embassy of Finland in Kiev temporarily transferred its employees to Lviv, Finnish Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports citing Ukrinform.
"On Tuesday, February 22, based on a general assessment of the situation in Ukraine, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs decided to temporarily relocate its employees from Kyiv to Lviv," said the ministry.
Earlier, Finland reduced the number of employees at its embassy in Kiev.
