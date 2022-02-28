Belarus discusses platform for talks between Russia and Ukraine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 28

Trend:

The Foreign Ministry of Belarus said that the platform for negotiations between Russia and Ukraine has been prepared, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

“In Belarus, everything is ready to host Russia-Ukraine negotiations,” Spokesman for Foreign Ministry of Belarus Anatoly Glaz tweeted. “Waiting for delegations to arrive.”

Glaz added that Belarus is ready to organize the process at any moment.

“The negotiations will begin as soon as all the delegations arrive,” the diplomat said.

Earlier, head of the Russian delegation at the talks, Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, said that an agreement was reached with the Ukrainian side on Feb. 27 to hold the talks in Gomel region of Belarus. The Russian delegation has already left Minsk to attend the meeting in Gomel.