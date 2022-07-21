Wildfire rages in Athens's northeastern suburbs for second day

Hundreds of firefighters continue to battle a massive forest fire on the outskirts of Athens for the second day in a row, after hundreds of residents were evacuated overnight, Trend reports citing Euronews.

Around 500 firefighters and 120 fire engines were deployed to contain the blaze. Nine planes and ten helicopters poured water on the flames on Wednesday.

Thirty people were taken to hospital, three of whom suffered burns. Most of the people suffered respiratory problems and minor injuries, including three firefighters from the Pallini, Gerakas, Anthousa and Penteli regions.