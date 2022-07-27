French Parliament votes bill ending state of health emergency on Aug. 1

The French Parliament adopted on Tuesday a bill ending the state of health emergency and COVID-19 related mandates on Aug. 1, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

In the National Assembly, 184 voted favorable and 149 against. And in the Senate, 209 voted for and 30 against, according to French daily Le Figaro.

The bill grants the French government power to introduce rules requiring international travellers to present a negative test result when entering France if a new and dangerous variant of COVID-19 were to emerge.

Although France's National Authority for Health (HAS) and the French government refused to allow health workers not vaccinated against COVID-19 to return to the workplace, the bill points out the mandatory vaccination for health workers will only be lifted until the HAS believes it is not justified anymore.