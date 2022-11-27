Landslide kills at least three on Italy's island of Ischia

At least three people, including a young girl, were killed on the southern Italian holiday island of Ischia after a landslide caused by torrential rain devastated a small town, the office of the prefect of Naples said on Sunday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Emergency workers stepped up search efforts a day after a landslide caused by torrential rain devastated Casamicciola Terme.

Some 10 people were still missing, according to data provided by the prefect earlier on Sunday.

Dozen of emergency officials have rushed to flood-stricken island.

On Sunday, rescue divers joined the efforts, searching the waters off the port of Casamicciola, where a wave of mud, debris and stones broke away from the island's highest mountain on Saturday and crashed down over houses and roads.

Italy's new right-wing government led by Giorgia Meloni held a cabinet meeting on Sunday and issued a decree aimed at providing swift help to people in need following the disaster, including 167 people who were evacuated.