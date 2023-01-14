German defense minister Lambrecht to step down: Bild

Germany’s defense minister Christine Lambrecht plans to resign, daily Bild reported on Friday, potentially adding to chancellor Olaf Scholz’s problems, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.

Lambrecht, a member of Scholz’s social democratic party SPD, has decided to step down to allow someone else to make a fresh start at the ministry but the exact timing of her departure is not yet clear, the paper cited people familiar with the matter as saying.

A defense ministry spokesperson described the report as “rumors that we don’t comment on.” A government spokesperson also would not comment.