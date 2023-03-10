Shooting at center for Jehovah's witnesses in Hamburg leaves at least seven dead

At least seven people were dead and several more were injured late on Thursday in a shooting in Hamburg at a local center for the religious organization Jehovah's witnesses, the German newspaper BILD said. Earlier reports said six people were dead, Trend reports citing TASS.

The incident took place in the city’s Alsterdorf district. "Today at around 9 p.m. one or several unidentified people opened fire on people in the church," a police statement reads. Law enforcement bodies urged to avoid the emergency site and not to leave houses in nearby streets.

At least 24 people were injured, the Hamburger Morgenpost reported.

The motives and particular circumstances are yet unknown. Special operating forces are working at the emergency site.

Bild reported that law enforcement agents heard a shot in the building as they entered it. They do not rule out that the attacker could commit suicide.