New footage of French police brutality against protesters published (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19. New footage of French police brutality against anti-pension reform protesters has been published on social media, Trend reports.

The footage depicts a police officer beating a woman who peacefully protests and does not offer any resistance.

Such a disrespectful attitude of the police towards their citizens in a country that calls itself democratic raises many questions.

A wave of protests has erupted with renewed vigor across France after the pension reform opposed by the protesters was adopted by the government, bypassing a vote in parliament, based on Article 49.3 of the Constitution amid mass protests. The government passed a law to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64.