Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. World
  3. Europe

New footage of French police brutality against protesters published (VIDEO)

Europe Materials 19 March 2023 15:31 (UTC +04:00)
New footage of French police brutality against protesters published (VIDEO)

Follow Trend on

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19. New footage of French police brutality against anti-pension reform protesters has been published on social media, Trend reports.

The footage depicts a police officer beating a woman who peacefully protests and does not offer any resistance.

Such a disrespectful attitude of the police towards their citizens in a country that calls itself democratic raises many questions.

A wave of protests has erupted with renewed vigor across France after the pension reform opposed by the protesters was adopted by the government, bypassing a vote in parliament, based on Article 49.3 of the Constitution amid mass protests. The government passed a law to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more