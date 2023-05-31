EU doubles volume of macro-financial assistance to Moldova

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 30. The EU has doubled the volume of macro-financial assistance to Moldova, providing almost 300 million euros, the European Council said in the statement, Trend reports.

According to the statement, in April 2022, the Council adopted a law that allows the EU to provide financial assistance to Moldova in the amount of 150 million euros.

Today, the Council has increased this amount by 145 million euros, which means that the total amount of assistance to Moldova will reach 295 million euros.

The document also explains that the EU's macro-financial assistance is aimed at supporting economic stabilization and structural reform programs in Moldova, complementing the resources provided under the financial agreement with the IMF (the International Monetary Fund).