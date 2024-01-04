Greek Prime Minister reshuffles government

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 4. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis carried out minor reshuffles in the government; the heads of the ministries of foreign affairs, national defence, economy and finance remained in place, Trend reports.

The main change concerns the department to which the police and intelligence services are subordinate - the Ministry of Citizen Protection. Its new head is Michalis Chrysochoidis, who is appointed to this post for the fifth time in his career. Chrysochoidis headed this ministry in 1999-2003, 2009-2010, 2012 and 2019-2021. Since June 2023, Chrysochoidis has served as Minister of Health in the Mitsotakis government.

According to Marinakis, who retained his post as government spokesman, Andreas Nikolakopoulos became deputy minister for the protection of citizens. The Ministry of Health was headed by Adonis Georgiadis, who was previously the Minister of Labor and Social Protection. In turn, the post of Minister of Labor and Social Protection passed to Domna Mikhailid. Ioanna Litrivi was appointed Deputy Minister of Education, Religion and Sports.

The new cabinet ministers will be sworn in on Thursday at the presidential palace in the presence of Greek head of state Katerina Sakellaropoulou.