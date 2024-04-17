EU Foreign and Defense Ministers to discuss situation around Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16. The EU foreign and defense ministers will hold a scheduled meeting on April 22, the High Representative of the European Union for International Relations and Security Policy Josep Borrell said, Trend reports.

According to him, the situation related to Iran’s attack on Israel will be discussed at the meeting.

"Next Monday there will be a scheduled meeting of the heads of the ministries of foreign affairs and defense. We will discuss this issue with our colleagues from the Gulf," Borrell said.