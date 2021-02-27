Israel registers 2,738 new COVID-19 cases, 769,971 in total
Israel's Ministry of Health reported 2,738 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, raising the tally in the country to 769,971, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The death toll from the COVID-19 in Israel reached 5,694 after nine new fatalities were added, while the number of patients in serious condition decreased from 751 to 738.
The total recoveries in Israel rose to 723,832, with 1,875 newly recovered cases, while the active cases increased to 40,445.
The number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Israel has reached about 4.65 million, or half of its total population, since the vaccination campaign began on Dec. 20, 2020.
Latest
Despite events in Armenia, it's necessary to continue implementation of agreements on Nagorno-Karabakh - Russian official
There will be good opportunity for cooperation between our relevant agencies and international companies - President Aliyev
State of Azerbaijan and I as President will always be with members of martyrs` families and war disabled - President Aliyev
Starting from July 17 until last day of war, several planes brought free weapons to Armenia every day - President Aliyev