Humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza Strip extended

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. By agreement between Israel and the Gaza Strip, the humanitarian ceasefire regime has been extended for the purpose of hostage exchange, Trend reports.

As part of the ceasefire, 10 more hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip will be released, mostly women and children.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.