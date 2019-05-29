Airline group to hold summit on Boeing 737 MAX return in five-seven weeks: IATA head

29 May 2019 11:38 (UTC+04:00)

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) will organize a summit with airlines, regulators and manufacturers in 5 to 7 weeks to discuss what is needed for the Boeing Co 737 MAX to return to service, the airline group’s head said on Wednesday, reports Trend citing to Reuters

At an IATA meeting in Montreal last week, airline members said they wanted regulators to cooperate closely on the decision to un-ground the plane, IATA Director General Alexandre de Juniac told reporters.

“We hope that they will align their timeframe,” he said of regulators.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
IATA chief says trade tensions to hit 2019 airline profit outlook
World 17 May 16:21
Uzbekistan, France develop bilateral international communications
Economy 1 May 11:19
Boeing profit falls 21 percent after 737 MAX groundings
World 24 April 15:55
Kazakhstan airlines gains over $1.3B for two months
Economy 25 March 09:20
Kazakhstan airlines gains over $1.3B for two months
Economy 19 March 15:06
Turkmenistan's national air carrier introduces online payments
ICT 10 December 2018 09:09
Latest
Uzbek-Korean joint venture, Siemens sign package of long-term contracts
Oil&Gas 11:50
Turkey, US discuss regional issues
Turkey 11:42
Turkish Defense Ministry reveals number of terrorists killed in northern Iraq
Turkey 11:41
Expert: developing single protocol to combat cybercrime necessary
ICT 11:36
National currency denominated deposits account for majority of deposits in Kazakh banks
Finance 11:31
Official: All measures taken for safety of fans of UEFA Europa League final in Baku
Politics 11:23
Nissan’s Infiniti brand to move back to Japan from Hong Kong
Other News 11:18
Uzbekistan to transfer state share of Fergana refinery to Indonesian company
Oil&Gas 11:11
Iran negotiates with India over Farzad B gas field development
Oil&Gas 10:58