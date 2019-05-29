Airline group to hold summit on Boeing 737 MAX return in five-seven weeks: IATA head

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) will organize a summit with airlines, regulators and manufacturers in 5 to 7 weeks to discuss what is needed for the Boeing Co 737 MAX to return to service, the airline group’s head said on Wednesday, reports Trend citing to Reuters

At an IATA meeting in Montreal last week, airline members said they wanted regulators to cooperate closely on the decision to un-ground the plane, IATA Director General Alexandre de Juniac told reporters.

“We hope that they will align their timeframe,” he said of regulators.

