Dozens of migrants flee from support centre in Mexico over poor treatment

15 June 2019 04:14 (UTC+04:00)

Dozens of Central American migrants have escaped morning from a support centre for migrants in the Mexican state of Tabasco due to mistreatment and intolerable conditions of stay, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

The Excelsior news portal reported that the escapees were mostly Salvador and Honduras' citizens.

Those fled the shelter took to the road near the town of Villahermosa and went to the border with Guatemala. However, some 80 people were detained and returned to the support centre as a result of the police operation.

Caravans of migrants from Central American countries seeking asylum began to move toward the United States through Mexico last fall. US President Donald Trump called the surge of arrivals a crisis and declared a national emergency in February to secure funds to build a wall on the border with Mexico.

