Japan, hit by torrential rains, orders 800,000 to evacuate

3 July 2019 10:07 (UTC+04:00)

Japan ordered nearly 800,000 people on the southern island of Kyushu to take shelter in evacuation centers and other safe areas on Wednesday as heavy rains threatened to trigger landslides and cause other damage, reports Trend citing to Reuters.

Some parts of southern Kyushu have received up to 1,000 mm (39.4 inches) of rain since Friday, and forecasters expect as much as 350 mm to fall in some areas by midday on Thursday, NHK said.

Evacuation orders were issued for nearly 600,000 residents of Kagoshima city and two smaller cities in the same prefecture, the broadcaster said.

Another 310,000 residents of the island were advised to find shelter, Kyodo News reported.

In Tokyo, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said residents should “take steps to protect their lives, including early evacuation” and he ordered the military to prepare for rescue operations if needed.

Abe was criticized for the government’s slow response last July when heavy rains triggered landslides and floods, killing more than 200 people in Japan’s worst weather disaster in 36 years.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
600,000 people ordered to evacuate in SW Japan due to torrential rain
Other News 08:37
Best passports of 2019: Uzbekistan on 88th place
Economy 2 July 18:36
Asian countries dominate, as UK, US passport power declines
Economy 2 July 15:19
Uzbek President to visit Japan
Economy 2 July 13:53
Turkmenistan delivers first batch of gasoline to Afghanistan
Oil&Gas 2 July 13:10
Turkmen leader to visit Japan
Economy 2 July 12:53
Latest
Bitcoin trade in Iran awaits legal approval
Economy 10:32
Turnover on payment cards in Azerbaijan continues to grow
Finance 10:26
Oil market to have tight supply-demand balance for remainder of 2019
Oil&Gas 10:21
Equinor eyes to start seismic survey in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 10:10
Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan
Finance 10:06
Prices of 23 foreign currencies increase in Iran, while prices of 11 currencies decrease
Finance 10:01
Uzbekistan Airways publishes schedule of flights to Tbilisi
Economy 09:50
Turkmen state oil concern to buy drilling equipment via tender
Tenders 09:50
Comparatively quiet situation observed on line of contact of Azerbaijani, Armenian troops
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:42