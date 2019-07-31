Air France pilots approve low-cost Transavia expansion

31 July 2019 14:49 (UTC+04:00)

Air France’s (AIRF.PA) main SNPL pilots union has approved an expansion of its low-cost Transavia services, group Chief Executive Ben Smith said on Wednesday, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

Plans to expand Transavia beyond the 40-plane limit currently imposed by a labor agreement was put to the SNPL membership in a referendum. Pilots voted by 78% to approve expansion of the fleet, which now stands at 30 planes, the Air France-KLM CEO told analysts during a results presentation.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
UK PM Johnson heads to Northern Ireland, Brexit's toughest riddle
Other News 10:43
France deploys 200 firemen to tackle Herault Department wildfire
Europe 08:40
Normalization of Iran-EU trade relations is 'first step' to comply with nuclear deal - Rouhani
Iran 04:09
French to help Kazakhstan Railways to implement digital technologies
Economy 30 July 17:57
French second-quarter growth slows unexpectedly to 0.2%
Europe 30 July 09:48
Azerbaijani first VP meets with French minister of economy and finance (PHOTO)
Politics 29 July 16:10
Latest
Kazakhstan's city sees increase of industrial manufacturing
Economy 15:23
Ethiopian migrants die of hunger and thirst in stranded boat: U.N. agency
Other News 15:23
Products worth $9M exported from Iran's Khoy county
Economy 15:20
Azerbaijan's ACG among top 5 projects shaping BP's future dev't plans
Oil&Gas 15:18
Turkmenistan, Saudi Arabia mull prospects for trade and economic co-op
Economy 15:01
Belarusian concern almost doubles exports to Uzbekistan
Economy 14:59
Necessary to expand training for entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan
Business 14:53
Volume of e-payments in Azerbaijan exceeds 130B manats
Finance 14:31
Iran commissions 7-megawatt solar power plant in South Khorasan Province
Oil&Gas 14:30