U.S. asks South Korea to send troops to Strait of Hormuz

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper asked South Korea to send troops to join a U.S.-led maritime force in the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Iran, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

Esper made the request during a meeting with Defence Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo in South Korea, it added.

Jeong told Esper Seoul was considering various options, since South Korean people and vessels are also using the strait.

A South Korean defense ministry official did not have immediate comment.

