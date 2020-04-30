Ecuador registers 24,675 COVID-19 cases, 883 deaths

Ecuador's Ministry of Public Health on Wednesday raised the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country to 24,675, with 883 deaths, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

In the last 24 hours, 417 new cases and 12 new deaths were registered.

The director of the National Service for Risk and Emergency Management, Alexandra Ocles, said that 67,273 tests have been administered for COVID-19 so far.

Officials reported that 1,523 people have recovered from the disease. Ocles said, "The number of the recovered is good news that makes us happy every day."

The virus has a high incidence in six of the 24 Ecuadorian provinces, with the epicenter of infections located in the coastal province of Guayas, where 64.5 percent of the total number of cases have been registered.

Ocles added that the National Committee for Emergency Operations, which is managing the health emergency, has created 41 protocols that will be applied across the country starting May 4, with the goal being the gradual resumption of activities and the reopening of some productive sectors.