Chile's COVID-19 cases exceed 270,000, deaths top 5,500

Chile on Sunday reported a total of 271,982 coronavirus infections since the outbreak began in the country, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 5,509 after 162 patients died of the disease in the previous 24-hour period, the health ministry said.

The number of new infections detected in the prior 24 hours was 4,216, with the vast majority of 3,396 cases presenting symptoms, but a substantial number of 402 cases showing no symptoms at all, the ministry said.

Some 34,263 cases are considered active nationwide, either receiving treatment or remaining in isolation at 151 special isolation centers set up by the government.

"The virus is hitting us very hard" in Latin America, Health Minister Enrique Paris said at a press conference Sunday.