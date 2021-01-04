Chinese mainland reports 20 new imported COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland reported 20 new imported COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 4,323, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Six new imported cases were reported in Shaanxi, four in Shanghai, three in Sichuan, two in Guangdong, and one each in Tianjin, Shanxi, Inner Mongolia, Liaoning and Fujian, the National Health Commission said in its daily report Monday.

Among all the imported cases, 4,037 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery while 286 remained hospitalized, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.