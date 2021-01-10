Algerian President leaves for Germany for scheduled medical treatment for COVID-19 complications

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Sunday left for Germany for medical treatment for complications in his foot after contracting COVID-19, the Presidency announced in a statement, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The treatment for such complications, which are not of an "urgent nature," was already scheduled before Tebboune's return from Germany on Dec. 29, 2020, the statement said.

Tebboune was sent to Germany in late October 2020 for treatment after being infected with COVID-19.

On Oct. 27, 2020, Tebboune was admitted to a specialized treatment unit at the Central Army Hospital in the capital Algiers, before being rushed to Germany a day later for "in-depth medical examinations" upon recommendation of his medical staff, according to the Presidency.