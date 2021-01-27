Sri Lanka PM extends greetings on India's 72nd Republic Day

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on Tuesday extended greetings to PM Narendra Modi on the occasion of India's 72nd Republic Day.

Taking to Twitter, Mahinda Rajapaksa said "On behalf of the #GoSL and people of Sri Lanka I extend my warmest wishes to PM @narendramodi and the people of #India on the occasion of the 72nd #RepublicDay. May you go from strength to strength as a nation, and be victorious in every challenge faced."

India is celebrating its 72nd Republic Day today. On this day, the country adopted the Constitution of India in 1950.

In India's capital city New Delhi , the national flag was unfurled at Rajpath in presence of President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi , and other dignitaries including Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Rafale fighter jets, which were inducted into the Indian Air Force (IAF) last year, featured in the Republic Day parade and culminated the flypast by carrying out the 'Vertical Charlie' formation. Apart from tableaux of Armed Forces, 17 tableaux from different states and nine tableaux from different ministries and departments of the Central government and Paramilitary Forces, and six from the Defence Ministry were displayed during the annual parade.