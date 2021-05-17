Vaccinated or not, ensure physical distancing, ventilation and mask up: Indian govt’s chief scientific advisor

Over 18 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in India. The second wave of the pandemic continues to wreak havoc with the country recording over two lakh daily cases.

Amidst a strong urge to resume the normal pre-Covid routine at the earliest, the Principal Scientific Advisor to the central government, K Vijay Raghavan, on Saturday urged people to continue to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.

“Very important, whether vaccinated or not: Masks, physical distancing, ventilation,” the government’s chief scientific advisor tweeted on Saturday morning as he asked people not to let their guard down. Coronavirus Updates on May 15

K Vijay Raghavan added, “These interventions are also immediately critical for lowering pressures on the healthcare system, during this surge. Adherence essential at the personal and community levels. By all.”