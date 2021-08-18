India gifts 31 ambulances, medical equipment to Bangladesh

India has gifted 31 life support ambulances and other medical equipment to Bangladesh in an effort to help the country deal with the Covid-19 situation, Dhaka Tribune reports.

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Doraiswami formally handed over the equipment and ambulances to Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen during a program at the state guesthouse Padma.

The ambulances are the first of a total 109 life support ambulances to be supplied as part of a program announced by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Bangladesh in March this year.

The remaining units will be delivered soon, according to the Indian High Commission.

The medical supplies handed over included nasal cannulas, oxygen masks, oxygen flow meters, non-rebreather masks, pulse oximeters, high flow nasal cannulas, liquid medical oxygen (LMO) cylinders of various capacities, oxygen concentrators, and infra thermometers.

The supplies are intended to further support the Bangladesh’s extensive efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic and beyond. Even after the pandemic, the ambulances are intended to support Bangladesh’s ongoing and strong efforts to upgrade public health services.

According to the Indian High Commission, these ambulances reflect India’s unwavering and long-term commitment to its unique and special friendship with the Bangladeshi people.

As the ties transcend even strategic partnerships, India remains ready to further support the government and people of Bangladesh in their own resolute responses to public health emergencies, within the limits of India’s own capacity, and in a manner that is sustainable and people-centric, it said.