Explosions in Kabul reported Sunday with civilian casualties

An explosion rocked "Eidgah" Mosque in Kabul on Sunday afternoon, Trend reports citing Mehr.

According to the report, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed the blast, saying, "Civilians were targeted in the blast and the victims were civilians."

There have been no details yet on how the blast occurred and how many people might have been killed or wounded in the explosion.

According to the IRIB, the explosion took place during the funeral ceremony of the mother of Taliban spokeswoman Zabihullah Mujahid, who is now appointed as the deputy minister of information and culture.

This is while it has been reported that a Taliban convoy was targeted in Kabul on Sunday.

The Deputy Minister of Information of Afghanistan reported that several people were killed and injured in an explosion near the Ministry of Defense in Kabul.