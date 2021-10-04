Yoshihide Suga’s government resigns, Japanese parliament to appoint new Prime Minister
The government of Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga resigned, the Prime Minister’s Office announced, Trend reports citing TASS.
Suga collected resignations from all members of the cabinet at the emergency meeting. They will continue to serve as acting ministers in the upcoming hours until the new cabinet is appointed.
The new Prime Minister will be appointed by the Japanese parliament shortly. It will be Fumio Kishida, leader of the governing Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). Following his appointment, Kishida will announce the new cabinet membership.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
President Aliyev inspects house of Tartar city resident, destroyed as result of Armenian terror, views condition created in new house
Azerbaijan's victory in Second Karabakh war constituted source of pride for all Turkic Council Member States - SecGen