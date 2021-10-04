Koreas restore cross-border hotlines
South and North Korea restored their direct communication lines Monday, raising hopes for the resumption of stalled inter-Korean dialogue amid a drawn-out deadlock in denuclearization talks, Trend reports citing Yonhap.
The two sides had contact through a military hotline and a separate joint liaison office channel, according to South Korean officials.
Hours earlier, North Korea's state media announced that the lines would be back to normal operation as of 9 a.m. on the day.
Last year, North Korea blew up a liaison office in its border town of Kaesong and unilaterally cut off all inter-Korean communication lines in anger over anti-Pyongyang leaflets sent from South Korea.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
President Aliyev inspects house of Tartar city resident, destroyed as result of Armenian terror, views condition created in new house
Azerbaijan's victory in Second Karabakh war constituted source of pride for all Turkic Council Member States - SecGen