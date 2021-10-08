Covid vaccine hesitancy in India at lowest level, only 7% adults now hesitant: Survey

Only 7 per cent Indian adults are currently hesitant to getting inoculated against Covid-19, the lowest vaccine hesitancy level in the country so far, according to a new survey.

The study conducted by the online community platform LocalCircles received 12,810 responses from citizens -- 67 per cent men and 33 per cent women -- across 301 districts.

It sought to understand from unvaccinated citizens their reasons for not taking the jab and their plan on getting inoculated.

As much as 42 per cent of respondents were from tier 1, 27 per cent from tier-2 and 31 per cent from tier 3, 4 and rural districts.

India has an adult population of 94 crore, and approximately 68 crore have already taken at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The responses suggest that overall 46 per cent of the unvaccinated citizens plan to take their first dose soon, said Sachin Taparia, the founder of LocalCircles.