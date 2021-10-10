UN Security Council urges to hold organizers of terror attack in Afghanistan responsible

Organizers of a terror attack on a Shia mosque in the northern Afghanistan’s province of Kunduz must be held accountable, the UN Security Council said in a statement, Trend reports citing TASS.

"The members of the Security Council underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of those reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice," the document said.

In this regard, the Security Council urges all states to cooperate actively in line with the international law and relevant resolutions.

The member states reaffirmed that "terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security." They also reiterated that "any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of the their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed."