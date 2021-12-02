Amazon invests in 274 renewable energy projects globally

Amazon announced that it has 274 renewable energy projects globally after adding 18 new utility-scale wind and solar energy projects across the United States and Europe, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Amazon is on a path to power 100 percent of its business operations with renewable energy by 2025, five years earlier than its original 2030 commitment, the company said.

These new utility-scale wind and solar projects bring Amazon's total committed renewable electricity production capacity to more than 12 gigawatts and 33,700 gigawatt hours when the projects become fully operational, or electricity output equivalent to powering more than 3 million U.S. homes for a year.

The amount of clean energy produced by these projects will avoid the equivalent of the annual emissions of nearly 3 million cars in the United States each year, or about 13.7 million metric tons, according to Amazon.

"Significant investments in renewable energy globally are an important step in delivering on The Climate Pledge, our commitment to reach net-zero carbon by 2040, 10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement," said Kara Hurst, vice president of worldwide sustainability at Amazon.

Following the announcement, Amazon is the largest corporate buyer of renewable energy in the world, with 274 global projects including 105 utility-scale wind and solar projects and 169 solar rooftops on facilities and stores worldwide, it said.