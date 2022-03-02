Azercell subscribers will continue to contact their beloved ones in Ukraine for free

The leading mobile operator extends the possibility of making free calls from Azerbaijan to Ukraine until March 6!

Azercell continues to support its subscribers due to the situation in Ukraine. Thus, the leading mobile operator extends the period of free telephone calls from Azerbaijan in this direction until March 6 (including 06.03.2022) in order to ensure uninterrupted communication with Azerbaijani citizens currently in Ukraine, as well as relatives of our citizens living in this country. This opportunity is provided for all Azercell subscribers.

To prevent the risk of possible overload on mobile lines in the direction of Ukraine and the abuse of free connection, the mobile operator asks its subscribers to keep the call duration up to 3 minutes per call.

It should be noted that the company has been providing free calls from Azerbaijan to Ukraine since February 27. Earlier Azercell has uploaded AZN 50 to the balance of all its subscribers in this country.

The mobile operator, which keeps its subscribers in the spotlight, allows them to keep in touch and stay in touch. Besides, the company’s support services are available 24 hours a day: Call Center (general contact number *1111, for Prepaid line (Sim-Sim) subscribers (012) 490 49 49, for Postpaid line subscribers (012) 490 52 52), the Online Support service, and "Kabinetim" application: https://www.azercell.com/en/personal/digital-solutions/kabinetim.html