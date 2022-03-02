Over 1,300 Indians evacuated in 24 hours, no citizen left in Kyiv: Centre

Other News 2 March 2022 15:48 (UTC+04:00)
Over 1,300 Indians evacuated in 24 hours, no citizen left in Kyiv: Centre

India has evacuated 1,377 citizens from Ukraine in the past 24 hours, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said today.

“Six flights have now departed for India in the last 24 hours, including the first flights from Poland. Carried back 1377 more Indian nationals from Ukraine,” Mr Jaishankar said in a tweet.

Under Operation Ganga, launched to evacuate citizens in Ukraine, India will operate over 26 flights in the next three days. With Ukraine's airspace closed, airports in Romania, Hungary, Poland, and the Slovak Republic are being used to fly out Indians.

Indian Air Force is also assisting in the evacuation of Indians from Ukraine. IAF Vice-Chief Air Marshal Sandeep Singh says that three C-17 aircraft have departed to evacuate stranded citizens. Mr Singh said that evacuation operations will run round the clock till all Indians are brought back.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
EU bans 7 Russian banks from SWIFT system
EU bans 7 Russian banks from SWIFT system
Russia to possibly hold peace talks with Ukraine
Russia to possibly hold peace talks with Ukraine
DHL suspends inbound services to Russia, Belarus
DHL suspends inbound services to Russia, Belarus
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Kazakhstan increases transportation by pipelines Oil&Gas 15:57
EU bans 7 Russian banks from SWIFT system Finance 15:49
Over 1,300 Indians evacuated in 24 hours, no citizen left in Kyiv: Centre Other News 15:48
Kazakhstan’s Almaty Power Stations company opens tender to buy equipment Kazakhstan 15:47
Russia to possibly hold peace talks with Ukraine Russia 15:47
Central Bank of Azerbaijan puts up short-term notes for auction Finance 15:40
Azerbaijan records increase in food imports Economy 15:39
Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and CIS countries up for year Economy 15:31
All Indians have left Ukraine capital Kyiv: Foreign Secretary Other News 15:04
Iran records increase in transit of goods via country’s railways Transport 15:00
AZAL to perform daily evacuation flights to evacuate Azerbaijanis from Ukraine Society 14:44
Georgia's inflation rate, consumer price index up Georgia 14:42
Iran's non-oil exports to Iraq booming Business 14:39
SOCAR Georgia Gas announces tender on technical equipment purchase Tenders 14:33
Uzbekistan shares data on regulatory capital of its banks for 1M2022 Uzbekistan 14:32
Kazakhstan’s Almaty Power Stations company opens tender to buy accumulator batteries Tenders 14:31
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for March 2 Society 14:24
Another group of Azerbaijani truck drivers evacuated from Ukraine Society 14:24
Azercell subscribers will continue to contact their beloved ones in Ukraine for free Other News 14:19
Indian Air Force joins evacuation efforts as its C-17 aircraft leaves for Romania Other News 14:18
Anti-war coalition joined by countries which Russia didn't expect to - President Zelenskyy Europe 14:15
TAP reveals timeframe for reaching full capacity Oil&Gas 14:07
Azerbaijan to remain UN's reliable partner - MFA Politics 14:07
Iran boosts exports through customs of Zanjan Province Business 13:54
EU to provide temporary protection for those fleeing war in Ukraine Europe 13:48
President Zelenskyy calls on Jews not to be silent about killings of Ukrainian civilians Europe 13:40
Numerous Azerbaijanis transported from Ukraine’s Odessa city to border with Moldova - state committee (PHOTO) Society 13:39
UN to continue cooperating with Azerbaijan at post-conflict phase - resident coordinator Economy 13:38
UN, Azerbaijan plan to hold high-level dialogue Politics 13:36
Russian money transfer service working in Azerbaijan as usual Economy 13:27
UN resident coordinator announces time frame of experts mission’s visit to Azerbaijan’s liberated lands Politics 13:25
EIB talks on tranches for Greece – North Macedonia gas interconnector Oil&Gas 13:23
DHL suspends inbound services to Russia, Belarus Business 13:04
Ukrainian Azerbaijanis Council changes phone number of its operational headquarters Society 12:58
Azerbaijani State Border Service unveils number of detainees for violating state border (PHOTO) Society 12:55
Activities in Iran’s Shahid Bahonar port down Transport 12:54
Azerbaijan concerned about humanitarian situation in Ukraine - deputy minister Politics 12:43
Turkmen Khazar Consortium announces tender for chemical reagents purchase Tenders 12:42
Europe needs additional infrastructure to boost LNG imports Oil&Gas 12:36
Iran increases exports via railways Business 12:34
Liabilities of Georgia's micro-finance organizations up Georgia 12:34
Agriculture is expected to become profitable sector of Turkmen economy Turkmenistan 12:31
How can Europe ensure enough gas in storages for next winter? Oil&Gas 12:25
Iran records surge in volume of gas supplied to country’s gas network Oil&Gas 12:24
UN has something to offer to Azerbaijan for restoration of liberated areas - deputy FM Politics 12:04
Kazakhstan eyes to launch projects in several regions in 2022 Kazakhstan 11:55
ABADA talks health of Azerbaijani drivers injured in shooting in Ukraine's Kharkiv Society 11:51
French president holds phone talks with President Ilham Aliyev Politics 11:50
Turkmen Khazar Consortium announces tender for water supply equipment Tenders 11:43
Another group of Azerbaijani citizens evacuated from Ukraine arrive in Baku Politics 11:40
Georgia’s oil imports from Iran surge Oil&Gas 11:39
Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan share commonalities for investment attraction - NC KAZAKH INVEST Business 11:39
India steps up evacuation efforts; PM holds talks with leaders from France, Poland, Hungary and EU Other News 11:38
UN-Azerbaijan: Celebrating 30 years of partnership Politics 11:22
Iran sees increase in foreign exchange supply Finance 11:08
Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria could export gas to Ukraine Oil&Gas 11:06
President of Turkmenistan talks need to improve Constitution Turkmenistan 11:02
This project of Baku Steel Company opened up broad opportunities for economic development (PHOTO/VIDEO) Economy 11:00
SOCAR Energy Ukraine talks on fuel supplies to filling stations Oil&Gas 10:59
Georgian company eyes replacing Russian wheat imports Georgia 10:58
Another group of Azerbaijanis arriving in Moldova from Ukraine to be evacuated on March 2 – ambassador Politics 10:55
Iranian currency rates for March 2 Finance 10:54
Azerbaijani oil prices increase Oil&Gas 10:54
COVID-19 Stat: 94 more Kyrgyzstanis cured in last 24 hrs Kyrgyzstan 10:51
USAID builds COVID-19 genomic sequencing capability in Tajikistan Tajikistan 10:49
Azerbaijan always taken position that makes significant contribution to ensuring peace and security at global level - deputy director of Trend News Agency (PHOTO) Politics 10:46
Eni Turkmenistan LTD announces tender on chemicals purchase Tenders 10:44
President Ilham Aliyev received in video format energy minister of Romania and special envoy of President of Romania (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 10:38
S.Korea's Hyundai Motor plans to invest $79.2 bln through 2030 Other News 10:35
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan garrison troops hold special tactical exercises (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 10:31
Strict COVID-19 rules impact Iran, Vietnam trade - TPO Business 10:31
Owner of SOCAR Turkey LNG reveals net income Oil&Gas 10:28
Azerbaijani currency rates for March 2 Finance 10:07
Azerbaijani Ombudsman's Office issues petition due to mass graves in Khojavand district Politics 10:07
Turkmen enterprise learns to obtain silicon carbide from local materials Business 10:06
Uzbekistan increases motor gasoline production Uzbekistan 09:57
CityNet presents a new affordable tariff Other News 09:45
Iran faces saturated livestock market - Livestock Council Business 09:42
Azerbaijan reveals plans for European gas supply ramp up Oil&Gas 09:38
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry auctions off gov't bonds Finance 09:37
Iran's foreign exchange reserve is favorable– CBI Finance 09:33
Nordstrom shares jump after retailer projects strong full-year results US 09:28
Relations between Azerbaijan and Serbia achieve level of strategic partnership - ambassador Politics 09:11
Executive director details 2022 action plan for Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 09:05
Exxon to exit Russia, leaving $4 bln in assets, Sakhalin LNG project in doubt World 08:34
Air India flight carrying 182 Indian nationals from Ukraine lands in Mumbai World 08:14
Powers of Kazakh MP Dariga Nazarbayeva terminated ahead of schedule Kazakhstan 08:11
Kazakhstan adds 260 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hrs Kazakhstan 07:49
Boeing suspends parts, maintenance and support for Russian airlines Russia 07:38
Indian PM meets President, briefs him on Ukraine crisis, govt response World 07:03
US closes airspace to Russian airlines US 06:33
Russian Foreign Ministry publishes info on Ukrainian events, Donbass tragedy Russia 05:39
Ukraine authorities announced termination of railway communication with the south of country (PHOTO) World 05:04
India calls for immediate cessation of violence in Ukraine World 04:39
Ford suspends its operations in Russia Russia 03:54
EU refuses to send fighter jets to Ukraine World 03:26
At the request of Parliamentary Committee on Foreign affairs, Shringla briefs on Ukraine, Operation Ganga World 02:49
Another 2,604 people, including citizens of Azerbaijan, left Ukraine - Turkish FM Turkey 02:11
Apple stops selling its goods through Russian online store Russia 01:26
Russia and the West should establish mutually beneficial relations - Turkish president's spokesperson Turkey 00:57
All news