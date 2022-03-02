Over 1,300 Indians evacuated in 24 hours, no citizen left in Kyiv: Centre

India has evacuated 1,377 citizens from Ukraine in the past 24 hours, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said today.

“Six flights have now departed for India in the last 24 hours, including the first flights from Poland. Carried back 1377 more Indian nationals from Ukraine,” Mr Jaishankar said in a tweet.

Under Operation Ganga, launched to evacuate citizens in Ukraine, India will operate over 26 flights in the next three days. With Ukraine's airspace closed, airports in Romania, Hungary, Poland, and the Slovak Republic are being used to fly out Indians.

Indian Air Force is also assisting in the evacuation of Indians from Ukraine. IAF Vice-Chief Air Marshal Sandeep Singh says that three C-17 aircraft have departed to evacuate stranded citizens. Mr Singh said that evacuation operations will run round the clock till all Indians are brought back.