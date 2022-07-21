Developed countries must take lead in global transition towards net-zero: India tells UN

The maximum impact of the climate change is being borne by the poorest countries and most vulnerable communities who have contributed the least to the crisis, India has said, asserting that the developed nations with their historical experiences must take lead in the global transition towards net-zero.

The UN has outlined that in order to keep global warming to no more than 1.5C, as declared in the Paris Agreement, greenhouse gas emissions need to be reduced by 45 per cent by 2030 and reach net zero by 2050.

The world body has explained that net zero means cutting greenhouse gas emissions to as close to zero as possible, with any remaining emissions re-absorbed from the atmosphere, by oceans and forests for instance.

“The maximum impact of the climate crisis is being borne by the poorest countries and most vulnerable communities, which have contributed the least to the climate crisis and lack the finance, technology and capacity to significantly alter the status quo, First Secretary in India’s Permanent Mission to the UN Sneha Dubey said on Wednesday.