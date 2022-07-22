‘India scripts history’: PM Modi calls Droupadi Murmu ‘ray of hope’

“India scripts history,” tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi soon after NDA Presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu established an unassailable lead over her only rival Yashwant Sinha, to take over as the country’s 15th President and becoming the first tribal to have made it to the country’s highest office.

Soon after the conclusion of the third round of counting, PM Modi joined his party colleagues including Union ministers to greet the President-elect at her temporary residence at the India Gate as he offered her a bouquet and spent a few minutes with her along with BJP president J P Nadda.

“At a time when 1.3 billion Indians are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a daughter of India hailing from a tribal community born in a remote part of eastern India has been elected our President! Congratulations to Smt Droupadi Murmu Ji on this feat,” said Modi who is said to have been instrumental in BJP picking Murmu as its candidate for Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The Prime Minister, who had five years ago pushed for the incumbent Ram Nath Kovind, a Dalit, is learnt to have told colleagues that it was time for the country to elevate someone from among the tribals to Rashtrapati Bhavan. Modi once again recalled the way Murmu overcame adversities in her personal life and continued serving society. “Smt Droupadi Murmu Ji’s life, her early struggles, her rich service and her exemplary success motivates each and every Indian. She has emerged as a ray of hope for our citizens, especially the poor, marginalised and the downtrodden,” the PM said.

He said Murmu had been an outstanding MLA and minister. “She had an excellent tenure as Jharkhand governor. I am certain she will be an outstanding President who will lead from the front and strengthen India’s development journey,” Modi said.

Modi thanked all those MPs and MLAs of diverse political affiliations who have supported the candidature of Murmu. “Her record victory augurs well for our democracy,” the PM said in an acknowledgement of the fact that she got support from across the country including non-NDA parties and also a few from the opposition camp including a large number of those deviating from the party line and voting in her favour.