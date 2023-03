BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 21. An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 recorded in Afghanistan, Trend reports citing the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center.

The epicenter of the quake was located 195 km east of the Kunduz city. The seismic center was located at a depth of 194 km.

There have been no reports about victims or possible damages.

It is noted that tremors were also felt in Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, India and China.