Brazil's economic activity grows 2.41 pct in Q1

Brazil's economic activity registered a growth of 2.41 percent in the first quarter of this year, compared to the last three months of 2022, according to preliminary estimates released by the Central Bank of Brazil, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to the economic activity index, a leading indicator of gross domestic product (GDP), it was Brazil's highest quarterly advance since the fourth quarter of 2020.

Compared to the same period in 2022, Brazil's economic activity in this year's first quarter advanced by 3.87 percent.

In addition, in the past 12 months as of March, the indicator showed an increase of 3.31 percent in the South American country.

Some experts, however, warned that the figures should not be taken at face value, since the bank's estimates do not always coincide with the official GDP results published by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics.