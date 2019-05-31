Russia's Putin, Japan's Abe to meet in Osaka in late June - Lavrov

31 May 2019 07:42 (UTC+04:00)

The summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will be held in late June in the Japanese city of Osaka, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday, Trend reported citing Sputnik.

Lavrov and his Japanese counterpart Taro Kono are holding bilateral talks in Tokyo on Friday. Before being joined by their delegations, the two ministers spent more than half an hour talking tete-a-tete.

"I am sure — and hope that today's talks will confirm this — we have something to report to the president and the prime minister when they meet in late June in Osaka," Lavrov said at the beginning of the talks with his Japanese counterpart.

