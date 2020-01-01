Gazprom, Belarus extended their gas contracts for a year, set gas price for two months

Russia and Belarus signed a protocol on gas prices for January-February 2020 and addenda to the contracts for transit and supply of Russian gas to Belarus, extending them until 2021, Gazprom said in a statement, Trend reports citing TASS.

"[Gazprom CEO] Alexei Miller and [ambassador of Belarus to Russia] Vladimir Semashko signed a protocol on gas prices for the Republic of Belarus for January and February 2020," according to the statement.

Also, addenda to gas transit and gas supply contracts were signed with Gazprom Transgaz Belarus, extending them until 2021.

"According to the signed documents, the contracted volumes of deliveries and transit in 2020 were kept at the level of 2019," the statement says.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news