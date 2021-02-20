Russia to produce 88 million COVID-19 vaccine doses in first half

Russia will produce 88 million vaccine doses in the first half of this year, including 83 million doses of its Sputnik V shot, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said on state TV on Saturday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

Russia has produced 7.9 million COVID-19 vaccine doses so far, she said. It will produce 30.5 million doses by the end of the first quarter of this year, she added.