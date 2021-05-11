No need to evacuate people injured in Kazan school shooting to Moscow
Health workers don’t see any indications suggesting that those wounded in the Kazan school shooting should be sent to Moscow for treatment, Trend reports citing TASS.
"There is no need yet. The final decision will be made shortly," the source noted, adding that two people are currently in critical condition while six more are in difficult condition. "One child out of those in critical condition cannot be transported," the medical services stressed.
On Tuesday, a former student of Kazan’s school No. 175 returned there and opened fire at people. According to the Tatarstan authorities, nine people died in total, seven kids, a teacher and a staff member, while 21 people were injured. The shooter was detained.
