Russia to resume regular air service with three more countries from August 9

Russia 24 July 2021 02:09 (UTC+04:00)
Russia to resume regular air service with three more countries from August 9

Russia will resume regular air service with Bahrain, the Dominican Republic, and Moldova from August 9, the national anti-coronavirus crisis center said, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Following a discussion and taking into account the epidemiological situation in individual countries, it was decided to resume, on a mutual basis, regular air service with the following countries: Bahrain (two flights Moscow-Manama a week), the Dominican Republic (three flights Moscow-Punta Cana, Moscow-La Romana, Moscow-Puerto Plata a week), Moldova (three flights Moscow-Chisinau a week)," it said.

By now, Russia has resumed air service with 48 world nations. Flights to two more countries - France and the Czech Republic - will be resumed from July 28. However, suspension of air service with Tanzania has been extended until August 17 due to the epidemiological situation in that country.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Shooting continues on state border of Azerbaijan and Armenia - MoD
Shooting continues on state border of Azerbaijan and Armenia - MoD
Russia ready to welcome EU's mediation efforts in negotiations on Karabakh - official
Russia ready to welcome EU's mediation efforts in negotiations on Karabakh - official
Armenia again fires at Azerbaijan Army’s combat positions in direction of Sadarak district - MoD
Armenia again fires at Azerbaijan Army’s combat positions in direction of Sadarak district - MoD
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Russia to resume regular air service with three more countries from August 9 Russia 02:09
Delta variant of COVID-19 now dominant in Europe, says World Health Organization Europe 01:28
Azerbaijani units did not take off any UAV into air - MoD Politics 00:52
Over 71% of Lebanon's population risks losing access to safe water - UNICEF Arab World 00:28
Kazakhstan boosts petroleum oil exports to Lithuania Oil&Gas 23 July 23:59
Uzbekistan eyes launching production of ZF-UZ-VAC2001 COVID-19 vaccine Uzbekistan 23 July 23:49
Turkey’s daily COVID-19 cases surpass 10,000 Turkey 23 July 23:36
Georgian tea imports from Azerbaijan decrease Business 23 July 23:17
U.S. condemns Taliban attacks on former interpreters, Afghans -State Dept US 23 July 22:52
Death toll from rainstorms in China's Henan rises to 56 Other News 23 July 22:37
Shooting continues on state border of Azerbaijan and Armenia - MoD Politics 23 July 22:16
Valery Karpin named as head coach of Russian football team Other News 23 July 22:06
Kyrgyzstan introduces visa-free travel for citizens of nine countries Kyrgyzstan 23 July 21:37
Romanian Parliament seeks to consolidate relations with Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 23 July 21:35
Turkmen sewing factory exceeds production plan Turkmenistan 23 July 21:31
Total capital of Georgian companies in Turkey grows Turkey 23 July 21:25
Georgian Infrastructure Minister talks construction of highways Construction 23 July 21:24
Number of ships received at Turkish Aliaga port in 1H2021 revealed Turkey 23 July 21:24
Iran's water reserves in dams halve Business 23 July 21:24
Water supply to improve in number of Georgian settlements - Minister Business 23 July 21:23
Uzbek currency rates for July 24 Finance 23 July 21:20
UK reports another 36,389 coronavirus cases Europe 23 July 21:11
Azerbaijan transfers beekeeping farms to Lachin pastures after Kalbajar (PHOTO) Economy 23 July 20:56
Business mission of Russian companies to Azerbaijan to expand mutual economic ties - Minister Business 23 July 20:21
Azerbaijan launches large-scale construction work of Toganali-Kalbajar-Istisu highway (PHOTO) Economy 23 July 20:01
Money supply rate grows in Azerbaijan Finance 23 July 19:52
Kazakhstan sees growth in manufacturing industry Kazakhstan 23 July 19:30
Iran to launch Tabriz-Miyaneh railway station Business 23 July 19:18
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for July 23 Society 23 July 19:11
Numerous weapons left by Armenia found in Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district (VIDEO) Politics 23 July 19:04
Azerbaijan confirms 371 more COVID-19 cases, 153 recoveries Society 23 July 18:49
Volumes of cargo from Germany transported via Turkish ports announced Turkey 23 July 18:26
Poland interested in dev't of co-op with Georgia in agri-food products - ministry Business 23 July 18:23
Armenia’s attempts to aggravate situation in region by firing at Azerbaijani positions – unacceptable – MFA Politics 23 July 18:21
Georgia doubles cement imports from Azerbaijan Business 23 July 18:17
Deputy Chief of General Staff of Azerbaijani Armed Forces dismissed Politics 23 July 18:09
Infrastructures co Rimon Group completes TASE IPO Israel 23 July 17:41
AmEx beats profit estimates as consumer spending recovers from pandemic lows US 23 July 17:39
Uzbekistan’s 6M2021 electricity output up Oil&Gas 23 July 17:36
SOCAR expanding gas supply network in Georgia Oil&Gas 23 July 17:34
Iran receives new batch of COVID-19 vaccine Society 23 July 17:25
Serviceman of Azerbaijani army killed as result of Armenian aggression Politics 23 July 17:20
Adherence to principles of trilateral statement - guarantee of peace and stability in region – Russian analyst Politics 23 July 17:15
Nearly 35 mln people receive first COVID-19 vaccine dose in Russia — health minister Russia 23 July 17:14
Uzbekistan increases import of chemicals from Turkey Turkey 23 July 17:07
Azerbaijan increases import of Turkish-made chemicals Turkey 23 July 17:02
Uzbekistan talks possible transport-related co-op with Azerbaijan on liberated lands (Exclusive) Transport 23 July 16:57
Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan working on new draft intergovernmental agreement (Exclusive) Transport 23 July 16:55
Türkmennebit State Concern reveals volume of produced oil Oil&Gas 23 July 16:41
Azerbaijani team marches at parade of athletes within opening of Tokyo Olympics Society 23 July 16:40
Uzbekistan offers Azerbaijan to resume direct flights (Exclusive) Transport 23 July 16:38
Iran boosts import of grain, legumes from Turkey Turkey 23 July 16:36
Israel increases imports of leather goods from Turkey Turkey 23 July 16:36
Turkmenistan’s Garabogazkarbamid plant produces significant volume of urea fertilizer Business 23 July 16:14
Azerbaijan appoints new Chief of General Staff of Army Politics 23 July 16:10
Uzbekistan notes decrease in gold exports Finance 23 July 16:00
Kazakhstan's crude oil export to Italy up Oil&Gas 23 July 16:00
USAID, Georgia's Adjara Group sign memorandum Business 23 July 15:56
Azerbaijan dismisses ambassador to Austria, appoints new one Politics 23 July 15:53
Ministry discloses volumes of cargo transported via Turkish ports Turkey 23 July 15:53
Kyrgyzstan introduces visa-free travel for citizens of nine countries Kyrgyzstan 23 July 15:50
Significant funds to be spend on infrastructure, regional development in Georgia Construction 23 July 15:46
Kazakhstan increases gas export to Hungary Oil&Gas 23 July 15:44
Israel to suspend travels to Georgia amid COVID-19 Construction 23 July 15:43
Outbrain cuts valuation in Nasdaq IPO Israel 23 July 15:38
Azerbaijan appoints new ambassador to Serbia Politics 23 July 15:37
Azerbaijan recalls ambassador to Malaysia Politics 23 July 15:36
Turkey sees growth in export of chemical products to France Turkey 23 July 15:34
Turkey sees increase in exports of mining products to Azerbaijan Turkey 23 July 15:27
Uzbek-Korean JV opens tender for girder crane installation Tenders 23 July 15:25
Iran boosts chemicals import from Turkey Turkey 23 July 15:18
Tesla lobbies India for sharply lower import taxes on electric vehicles US 23 July 15:17
Azerbaijan appoints new ambassador to Hungary Politics 23 July 15:16
Russia reports over 23,800 daily COVID-19 cases Russia 23 July 15:14
EEC, IOFC to enhance mutual co-op in agriculture dev't Business 23 July 15:14
Vaccinations slowing spread of COVID-19 cases in Spain Europe 23 July 15:12
Kazakhstan’s import of grain and legumes from Turkey up Turkey 23 July 15:10
Georgia’s import of chemical products from Turkey down Turkey 23 July 14:51
Gas deliveries from Azerbaijan’s Bahar field exceed 560,000 cubic meters Oil&Gas 23 July 14:44
Greenfields Petroleum discloses Gum Deniz field’s oil sale volume Oil&Gas 23 July 14:40
Kazakhstan-Indonesia trade turnover jumps threefold Business 23 July 14:37
Azerbaijan is working on railway to Shusha - Azerbaijan Railways Economy 23 July 14:35
Bahar field’s gas production falls below budgeted volume Oil&Gas 23 July 14:34
Georgia sees increase in export of nuts and fruits Business 23 July 14:32
Railway construction dynamically progressing in Azerbaijan's liberated lands - Azerbaijan Railways Economy 23 July 14:25
Azerbaijan sentences more members of Armenian armed group in Baku Politics 23 July 14:23
Iran reveals export goods' value of Khorasan Petrochemical Complex Business 23 July 14:18
Azerbaijan shows footage of Goytepe village in liberated Aghdam region (VIDEO) Politics 23 July 14:06
Russia’s KAMAZ, Azerbaijan’s Ganja Automotive Plant sign memorandum (PHOTO) Business 23 July 14:03
Georgia shares data on export of vegetables in 1H2021 Business 23 July 13:54
Uzbekistan’s largest number of mortgage loans falls on Tashkent Business 23 July 13:51
Russia, Azerbaijan to support business circles on reciprocal basis - Deputy Minister Economy 23 July 13:45
Kazakhstan’s Almaty Power Stations JSC opens tender to buy materials for equipment repair Tenders 23 July 13:36
Leading Russian company in field of information security entering Azerbaijani market ICT 23 July 13:35
Russian company ready to expand supply of train wagons to Azerbaijan Business 23 July 13:27
Iranian MP discusses importance of Vienna talks Nuclear Program 23 July 13:26
Covid: India 'hopes' travel restrictions would be eased soon Other News 23 July 13:24
Arunachal aims to achieve 100 pc first dose COVID-19 vaccination coverage by mid-August Other News 23 July 13:23
Iran's next administration must continue talks to revive JCPOA - MP Business 23 July 13:18
Iran sees increase in electricity capacity Business 23 July 13:12
All news