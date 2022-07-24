Russia hopes UN chief will help resolve problem hindering grain operations - Lavrov

Russia hopes that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will succeed in resolving the problem of sanctions, which hinder grain operations from Russia, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday following talks with Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Those illegitimate sanctions that were imposed [against Russia] and that prevented operations with Russian grain, including insurance, including the calling of our ships at foreign ports and foreign ships at Russian ports," Lavrov said. Now, after the signing of the agreements in Istanbul, the UN secretary-general "has volunteered to seek the removal of these illegitimate restrictions. Let's hope he will succeed," the top diplomat said.