Death toll in minibus accident in Russia climbs to 15

The death toll in a collision between a minibus and two heavy trucks in the Ulyanovsk Region has risen to 15, five people are injured, a source in the emergency services told TASS on Sunday, Trend reports.

"According to latest information, 15 people died, five were injured, including children," the source said.

The accident occurred on August 21 around 14:00 (GMT+4) on the M5 Ural highway in the Nikolaevsky district of the Ulyanovsk Region. According to the police, preliminarily, a truck driver veered into oncoming traffic and collided with a bus. The region’s governor Alexey Russkikh said that four people were taken to hospital in serious condition.

The emergency services told TASS that the minibus carried a total of 18 people who are the citizens of Kazakhstan.